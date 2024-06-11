Open Menu

Two Arrested In Land Fraud Case

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Establishment Sargodha on Tuesday arrested two people in a land fraud case.

According to a press release issued by ACE office, Javed Iqbal s/o Muhammad Ishaq, of Chak no 142 SB of district Sargodha, submitted an application to Regional Director ACE Hafiz Muhammad Imran Khokhar, stating that Muhammad Wakeel and others showed in documents that his grandfather, Ghulam Qadir s/o Mola Baksh, had no child and got transferred his land in collusion with officers of the revenue department. He said Ghulam Qadir had three sons and two daughters.

The Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha took action and handed over the inquiry to Deputy Director (Investigation) Anti-Corruption Mianwali Farrukh Sohail Sindhu.

During the inquiry, records were thoroughly scrutinized and statements of witnesses were recorded and the accused could not prove their innocence.

The Regional Director Anti-Corruption, Sargodha, gave orders to file a case against the accused with Police Station Anti-Corruption Bhakkar and entrusted the investigation of the case to Circle Officer, Anti-Corruption Bhakkar Amir Abdullah Khan.

The anti-corruption Bhakkar's team under the supervision of the investigating officer, raided and arrested accused Numberdar Sajjad Hussain and Muhammad Akram and started an investigation.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the rest of the accused, the ACE spokesman said.

