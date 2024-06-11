Two Arrested In Land Fraud Case
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Establishment Sargodha on Tuesday arrested two people in a land fraud case.
According to a press release issued by ACE office, Javed Iqbal s/o Muhammad Ishaq, of Chak no 142 SB of district Sargodha, submitted an application to Regional Director ACE Hafiz Muhammad Imran Khokhar, stating that Muhammad Wakeel and others showed in documents that his grandfather, Ghulam Qadir s/o Mola Baksh, had no child and got transferred his land in collusion with officers of the revenue department. He said Ghulam Qadir had three sons and two daughters.
The Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha took action and handed over the inquiry to Deputy Director (Investigation) Anti-Corruption Mianwali Farrukh Sohail Sindhu.
During the inquiry, records were thoroughly scrutinized and statements of witnesses were recorded and the accused could not prove their innocence.
The Regional Director Anti-Corruption, Sargodha, gave orders to file a case against the accused with Police Station Anti-Corruption Bhakkar and entrusted the investigation of the case to Circle Officer, Anti-Corruption Bhakkar Amir Abdullah Khan.
The anti-corruption Bhakkar's team under the supervision of the investigating officer, raided and arrested accused Numberdar Sajjad Hussain and Muhammad Akram and started an investigation.
Raids are being conducted to arrest the rest of the accused, the ACE spokesman said.
Recent Stories
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat operation1 minute ago
-
LHC grants bail to Bhatti in PA illegal recruitment case1 minute ago
-
PU to pay tribute to Salman Ghani1 minute ago
-
DC for comprehensive crackdown against quacks11 minutes ago
-
Rampant expansion of cities creating environment, food security challenges: ex-WASA MD11 minutes ago
-
President Zardari, PM Shehbaz discuss public relief in upcoming annual budget11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Eid-ul-Azha arrangements21 minutes ago
-
Governor urges heads of federal institutions to play role for good governance31 minutes ago
-
Industrial Estate Flyover to be opened on June 2031 minutes ago
-
Hazara Police ensures security of hydropower projects41 minutes ago
-
UE organizes thesis display exhibition of fine arts students at Alhamra41 minutes ago
-
Effective crisis management requires transparent communication, says Arshad Munir51 minutes ago