Two arrested in murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 02 suspects involved in killing of 02 persons and injuring others during a dispute in the jurisdiction of Gujjar Khan area here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police held Zeb and Ehsan along with their other accomplices opened indiscriminate firing and killed Asim and Saeed while injuring others.

The case was registered on the complaint of victim father with Gujjar Khan police station.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with concrete evidence and will be punished. The other accomplices of the accused will also be arrested, he added.