Two Arrested In Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Two arrested in murder case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The police arrested two accused, including a woman, wanted in a murder

case on Thursday.

According to police sources, a team of Dijkot police raided and arrested two accused,

Ubaid and Mafia.

The accused, Mafia, with her paramour, Ubaid, had shot dead her step-mother Sajida

Parveen.

