Two Arrested In Murder, Robbery Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Police have apprehended the prime suspect in a murder case and a wanted criminal involved in robbery, according to a police spokesperson.
Police said Khalil was arrested in connection with the murder of Farmood, the only brother of five sisters.
On November 16, 2024, in Bait Angra, Kot Addu, Khalil, along with his brother Waseem, allegedly shot and killed Farmood while he was on his way to his fields for plowing. The victim was unmarried, and his tragic death left his family devastated.
In another operation, police arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a robbery case. The suspect had allegedly robbed citizen Habib in Mouza Mutawani Shergarh, Kot Addu, on August 8, 2023, snatching his motorcycle, mobile phone, and cash.
