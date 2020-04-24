UrduPoint.com
Two Arrested In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:17 PM

Two arrested in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested two accused allegedly involved in molesting a child in the jurisdiction of Wah Cantt Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two accused allegedly involved in molesting a child in the jurisdiction of Wah Cantt Police Station.

According to police spokesman, the victim's father lodged a complaint that his son was playing outside his house when the accused namely Ahmed and Abdullah took away the child and forcefully molested him and also threatened him of dreadful consequences.

A case was already registered against the accused, spokesman said.

The action was taken on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

