Two Arrested In Rs. 190.77 Million Wheat Theft Case
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 11:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has uncovered a significant case of wheat theft at the Azakhel Nowshera warehouse.
Detailed records were examined, and statements from relevant individuals were recorded during the inquiry.
The investigation revealed that over 17,000 wheat bags (1,700 metric tons) and 3,309 empty bags were missing, resulting in a loss of more than Rs. 190.77 million to the national treasury.
Officials found responsible include Storage and Enforcement Officer NRC Arshad Khan, Tala Muhammad, Osman Abid , Khalid , food Inspector Atif Khan, and Food Inspector Qazi Junaid Bacha.
An FIR has been registered at the Anti-Corruption Police Station in Nowshera. Two suspects have been arrested and remanded into custody, while efforts to apprehend the remaining accused continue.
