Two Arrested In Separate Rape Cases

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Two arrested in separate rape cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two suspected sexual offenders in separate cases.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police registered a case on application of a 24-year-old deaf-mute female victims's father and managed to net accused namely Adnan Shah for raping the girl.

He informed that the victim had undergone a medical examination while further investigation was underway. The accused would be challaned with solid evidence, he added.

Meanwhile, Airport police also arrested a suspected rapist namely Zohaib for raping a 15 year old girl.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Tasawar Iqbal said that Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawapindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas are pursuing a zero tolerance policy against violence, abuse and harassment of women and children.

