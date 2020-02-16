UrduPoint.com
Two Arrested In Weapons Smuggling Bid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 08:30 PM

Two arrested in weapons smuggling bid

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Junglekhel Police Station on Sunday foiled weapons smuggling bid from Dara Adamkhel to southern districts and arrested two people including police official.

DSP, Bashir Dad in a press conference said that police official , Muhammad Adnan and his friend Aman Khan were arrested at Gulshan Abad checkpost when they shifting weapons in their car.

The seized weapons include 45 pistols and 3330 rounds of cartridges.

DSP said that arrested police official has been suspended from service and departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.

Police have registered cases against both accused and started further investigation.

