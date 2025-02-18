Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 10:35 PM

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone in the major operations arrested two suspects, including a proclaimed offender involved in human trafficking and visa fraud in the raids conducted in Sialkot and Sarai Alamgir, Gujrat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone in the major operations arrested two suspects, including a proclaimed offender involved in human trafficking and visa fraud in the raids conducted in Sialkot and Sarai Alamgir, Gujrat.

A spokesman for the FIA said, the suspects have been identified as Adnan Ali and Nasir Mehmood. Suspect Adnan Ali had been on the list of wanted individuals since 2023. He submitted a fake bank statement to obtain a Turkish visit visa.

The spokesman said the action against him was taken based on a complaint filed by the Turkish Embassy.

Another suspect Nasir Mehmood defrauded a citizen of Rs 2.7 million under the pretense of sending him to Greece. Instead of sending the citizen to Greece, the suspect sent him to Libya after receiving a large amount of money and went into hiding, he added.

Both suspects have been arrested, and an investigation has begun, spokesman said.

