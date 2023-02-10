Two Arrested Injured After Encounter With Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 10:21 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Two alleged accused were arrested in injured condition by SITE Super Highway Police Station after an encounter near Al - Habib Restaurant on Friday.
According to police, arrested were identified as Idrees Khan and Usman.
Police recovered a pistol along with three rounds, a hand grenade and a snatched motorcycle from their possession.
Injured accused were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment. Further investigations were underway.