Two arrested injured after encounter with police

(@FahadShabbir)

Two alleged accused were arrested in injured condition by SITE Super Highway Police Station after an encounter near Al - Habib Restaurant on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Two alleged accused were arrested in injured condition by SITE Super Highway Police Station after an encounter near Al - Habib Restaurant on Friday.

According to police, arrested were identified as Idrees Khan and Usman.

Police recovered a pistol along with three rounds, a hand grenade and a snatched motorcycle from their possession.

Injured accused were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment. Further investigations were underway.