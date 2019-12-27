Two arrested involved in attack on anti-polio team in Dir Lower

The Counter Terrorism Department(CTD) has arrested two killers who are allegedly involved in killing of two policemen who were providing security to anti-polio team in Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department(CTD) has arrested two killers who are allegedly involved in killing of two policemen who were providing security to anti-polio team in Dir Lower.

According to the details,The CTD police conducted intelligence-based operation in Maidan area of Dir Lower and arrested killers including Osma Saeed and Hameedullah who had allegedly been involved in killing of two policemen who were escorting polio team in the area.

The weapon of crime and explosives were also recovered from possession of the accused, say the CTD officials.

It is to be mentioned that two policemen had embraced martyrdom when they were providing security to anti-polio team in Markani Maidan area of Dir Lower on December 18.