Two Arrested Involved In Gutka Business, Betel Nuts Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Two arrested involved in gutka business, betel nuts supply

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The SITE-B police station on Thursday arrested two accused allegedly involved in gutka/mawa business and supply of betel nuts in two separate actions.

According to police, in the first action an accused identified as Waqas was arrested and 300 packets of Indian gutka were recovered from his possession.

In another action, an accused identified as Javed involved in the supply of betel nuts was arrested and 30kg of betel nuts were recovered from his possession. Police also seized a motorcycle used for the supply of betel nuts.

Cases against both arrested had been registered and further investigations were underway.

