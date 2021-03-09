UrduPoint.com
Two Arrested, Kites Recovered In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:07 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The police arrested two accused for selling kites in a crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to the police, Civil Lines police conducted a raid and arrested Imran and Husnain besides recovering kites and string roles from them.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

