Two arrested, liquor recovered

Hassanabdal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Circle Hassanabdal Police in an operation against criminal elements arrested two accused and recovered 10 liters of liquor and 1135 grams of hashish from the their possession.

Police operation against criminals were continued in the district.

During the check, the team recovered 10 liters of liquor from the possession of Hameed Gul son of Hakeem Khan resident of Sakhi Nagar Hassanabdal and registered a case against the accused.

During the check, ASI Mazhar Hussain and his team recovered 1135 grams of cannabis from the possession of Usman Ali son of Muhammad Yousuf, resident of Wah Cantt, Taxila and registered a case against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.