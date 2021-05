FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two drug traffickers and recovered 6.8kg hashish and 200 gram ice from their possession.

A police spokesman said officials conducted raid in Mehmood Abad and nabbed Abu Bakar and Farooqbesides recovering narcotics.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.