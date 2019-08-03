UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Arrested, Narcotics Recovered In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 05:15 PM

Two arrested, narcotics recovered in Peshawar

Excise Intelligence here Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and arrested two smugglers on Motorway Interchange recovering 7.2 kilogram hashish from them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Excise Intelligence here Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and arrested two smugglers on Motorway Interchange recovering 7.2 kilogram hashish from them.

Acting on a tip off, a team of Excise Intelligence led by Inspector Nasir Mehmood intercepted a suspected car near motorway interchange.

Upon searching, 7.2 kilogram hashish was recovered that was hidden in secret compartments of the car. The two smugglers were arrested on the spot.

Cases have been registered against the arrested and investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Motorway Car Nasir From

Recent Stories

4 illegal housing societies sealed in Faisalabad

7 seconds ago

Plans being drawn by India to change demography in ..

15 minutes ago

Cloudy weather forecast for KP

5 minutes ago

Top seed Qari Adnan enters into quarter finals of ..

5 minutes ago

Standard Chartered organises “Women in Tech” G ..

20 minutes ago

7 dead, 13 missing as boats capsize in Philippines ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.