Two arrested, narcotics recovered in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Excise Intelligence here Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and arrested two smugglers on Motorway Interchange recovering 7.2 kilogram hashish from them.

Acting on a tip off, a team of Excise Intelligence led by Inspector Nasir Mehmood intercepted a suspected car near motorway interchange.

Upon searching, 7.2 kilogram hashish was recovered that was hidden in secret compartments of the car. The two smugglers were arrested on the spot.

Cases have been registered against the arrested and investigations are underway.