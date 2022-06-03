Two arrested on denying petrol to citizens hours before new price enforcement, heavy fine imposed

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration sprang into action last Thursday night arresting two and imposing Rs 195,000 fine on several petrol pumps in Khanewal district after some petrol pumps stopped sale hours before enforcement of the new price.

Sensing that the petrol pump owners might stop sale hours before 12pm Wednesday-Thursday midnight to take undue advantage of the new petrol price, assistant commissioners visited different petrol pumps in the Khanewal, Jahanian, Kabirwala and Mianchannu and ensured smooth operations of petrol pumps, says an official release issued here Friday.

During visits ordered by deputy commissioner Shahid Fareed, AC Iqra Mustafa got a man arrested on stopping petrol sale and imposed Rs 20,000 fine.

AC Mianchannu also got a man arrested from a petrol pump and imposed Rs 10,000 fine. AC Jahanian imposed Rs 40,000 fine on two petrol pumps.

Overall a sum of Rs 195,000 was imposed as penalty on petrol pumps on hoarding charges including Rs 75000 imposed by AC Kavirwala, Rs 55000 each by ACs of Khanewal and Mianchannu and Rs 10,000 by AC Jahanian. Their operation continued till 12 pm Wednesday-Thursday midnight when the new price became effective.