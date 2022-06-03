UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested On Denying Petrol To Citizens Hours Before New Price Enforcement, Heavy Fine Imposed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Two arrested on denying petrol to citizens hours before new price enforcement, heavy fine imposed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration sprang into action last Thursday night arresting two and imposing Rs 195,000 fine on several petrol pumps in Khanewal district after some petrol pumps stopped sale hours before enforcement of the new price.

Sensing that the petrol pump owners might stop sale hours before 12pm Wednesday-Thursday midnight to take undue advantage of the new petrol price, assistant commissioners visited different petrol pumps in the Khanewal, Jahanian, Kabirwala and Mianchannu and ensured smooth operations of petrol pumps, says an official release issued here Friday.

During visits ordered by deputy commissioner Shahid Fareed, AC Iqra Mustafa got a man arrested on stopping petrol sale and imposed Rs 20,000 fine.

AC Mianchannu also got a man arrested from a petrol pump and imposed Rs 10,000 fine. AC Jahanian imposed Rs 40,000 fine on two petrol pumps.

Overall a sum of Rs 195,000 was imposed as penalty on petrol pumps on hoarding charges including Rs 75000 imposed by AC Kavirwala, Rs 55000 each by ACs of Khanewal and Mianchannu and Rs 10,000 by AC Jahanian. Their operation continued till 12 pm Wednesday-Thursday midnight when the new price became effective.

Related Topics

Petrol Fine Sale Man Price Khanewal Jahanian Kabirwala From

Recent Stories

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Kh ..

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Khan

15 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

30 minutes ago
 PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for f ..

PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for fans

1 hour ago
 CJP advises careful consideration for appointment ..

CJP advises careful consideration for appointment of NAB chairman

1 hour ago
 HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall ass ..

HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall assessment process: Senate told

2 hours ago
 LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for th ..

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for the Final Year Architecture Stud ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.