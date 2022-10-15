UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested On Violation Of Marriage Laws

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Two arrested on violation of marriage laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two accused involved in fireworks and aerial firing at marriage party here Saturday, informed police spokesman.

Police have also recovered weapons from their possession.

Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested Noor Khan and Ifthikar setting off fireworks during the wedding ceremony.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of police team said that actions will continue against such criminals who endanger the lives of citizens through aerial firing and fireworks.

