Two Arrested On Violation Of Marriage Laws

Published October 30, 2022

Two arrested on violation of marriage laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two accused involved in fireworks and aerial firing at a marriage party here Sunday, informed police spokesman. Police have also recovered weapons from their possession.

According to the details, the City Police conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Umar setting off fireworks during a wedding ceremony.

Similarly, Rata Amral Police held Saeed on the violation of marriage laws.

Police have registered separate cases against both the accused and started further investigation.

SP Rawal Division, while appreciating the performance of police teams, said that taking of actions would continue against such criminals who endanger the lives of citizens through aerial firing and fireworks.

