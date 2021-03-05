Two arrested over aerial firing in sargodha

The police arrested two persons over jubilant firing during a wedding ceremony here and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The police arrested two persons over jubilant firing during a wedding ceremony here and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

According to Kot Momin police on Friday, the participants of a wedding resorted to aerial firing here in chak 21 SB late night Thursday.

The team conducted a raid and arrested two men---Manak Ali and Ansar Abbas and seized two rifles, bullets etc from their possession. Separate cases were registered against the accused.