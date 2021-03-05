UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Arrested Over Aerial Firing In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:28 PM

Two arrested over aerial firing in sargodha

The police arrested two persons over jubilant firing during a wedding ceremony here and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The police arrested two persons over jubilant firing during a wedding ceremony here and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

According to Kot Momin police on Friday, the participants of a wedding resorted to aerial firing here in chak 21 SB late night Thursday.

The team conducted a raid and arrested two men---Manak Ali and Ansar Abbas and seized two rifles, bullets etc from their possession. Separate cases were registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Firing Police Marriage Kot Momin From

Recent Stories

Pope Francis&#039; visit to Iraq serves great oppo ..

1 minute ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

1 minute ago

Insight Knowledge Sharing on Dairy sector of Pakis ..

8 minutes ago

UAE is the last option to hold remaining PSL 6 mat ..

10 minutes ago

Prices for Brent, WTI Oil Surge to Record-High Lev ..

49 seconds ago

Russia to Digitize Countrywide Testing in Schools ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.