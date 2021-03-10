Two arrested over alleged packaging of fake Mobil oil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar on Wednesday arrested two accused and sealed a godown at Shoaba Bazaar (auto-parts market) over allegedly packaging fake Mobil oil the rappers of a renowned brand.

On a tip off, the officials of district administration conducted raid in Shoaba Bazaar and arrested two persons and sealed the godown after taking 2000 litres of fake Mobil oil, packing material, stickers, empty gallons and packing machinery into possession.

Investigations from the arrested persons were in progress.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has directed the officers of district administration for launching crackdown against fake Mobil oil mafia in their respective areasand no leniency with be given to anyone.