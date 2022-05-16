UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested Over Corruption Charges

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 08:08 PM

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab arrested two people, including a naib tehsildar, on charges of corruption and illegal transfer of land

According to the spokesperson, the ACE foiled an attempt to grab government land illegally in Muzaffargarh and arrested the accused, Mahmood Ali, who was involved in transferring 124 kanals of land to his name with the connivance of the staff of the revenue department.

The accused transferred 100 kanals of government land in Rangpur area of Muzaffargarh to his name in 2014 with the help of fake registry while he also transferred and registered a bogus registry of 24 kanals of land to his name.

A case has been registered against the accused in Anti-Corruption police station Muzaffargarh.

In another case, a Naib Tehsildar was arrested for preparing a fake document. The accused, Raja Irshad Ahmed, with the connivance of patwari, created a fake document of three kanals and five marlas of private land situated in Faisalabad.

On the complaint of Noor Akbar, a case has also been registered against the accused in ACE police station Faisalabad.

