Two arrested over cyber crime

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber crime wing has arrested two persons on charge of activation of mobile phone SIMs fraudulently.

FIA spokesman said on Saturday that Muhammad Aqib and Akbar residents of Sargodha were running a franchise shop where they got thumb impressions of the citizens under the garb of giving them ration.

Later, they use these thumb impressions for activating mobile phone SIMs which were later on sold to criminal gangs against heavy amount.

On a tip-off, FIA Cyber Crime team headed by Assistant Director Shoaib Haroon conducted raid and arrested both accused.

The raiding team also recovered more than 1800 active SIMs, biometric deviseand other material from their possession while further investigation was under progress.