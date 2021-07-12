Two arrested over fraudulent transfer of state land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Khanewal Circle Monday arrested two accused including an official over their alleged involvement in fraudulent transfer of state owned land

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Khanewal Circle Monday arrested two accused including an official over their alleged involvement in fraudulent transfer of state owned land.

Accused Akram, in connivance with Imran Hafeez, a diary clerk at the office of assistant commissioner, had got 89 Kanal and 17 Marla land transferred in his name.

The official Imran Hafeez had issued a bogus allotment receipt to accused Akram Paracha under a temporary scheme.

On Monday, Circle Officer ACE Khanewal Malik Imran Khursheed conducted raid and arrested the two accused.

FIR was registered against them with PS ACE Khanewal.