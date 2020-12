SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Thepolicearrested two persons over unauthorized practice ofgas refilling here on Tuesday.

Police sources saidFactory Areapoliceteam conducted raids at Chungi no 12 and arrested Zulfiqar and Hassan for illegally refilling Lpggas cylinders. Policeregistered separate cases against the accused.