Two Arrested Over Jubilant Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 07:26 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Buchiana police arrested two youths on charges of jubilant firing in a wedding ceremony after their video appeared on social media.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that accused Tasawar and Adeel resorted to firing during a wedding function and someone made its video on posted on social media which created unrest and chaos in the area.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SP Jaranwala Division to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.

Therefore, a special police team was constituted which conducted raids and arrested both accused.

The police recovered weapons and locked them behind bars while further investigation is under progress, the spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan