Two arrested over land grabbing

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Topi police on a complaint of senior citizen have arrested two land grabbers who tried to seize his property.

According to details , plaintiff Zahoor Ahmad, a resident of Zarubi village had lodged report with Topi police station that Shirinzada and his brothers, ringleader of local land mafia group were trying seize his 56 kanals land and threatened to kill him if he did not quit ownership of land.

Taking notice of the complaint, District Police Officer ( DPO) assigned the task to DSP Topi Iftikhar Ali and SHO Inspector Jawad Khan of Topi Police Station to find facts and take action against land grabbers.

The police team arrested Mohammad Zada ??and Gohar Zada residents of Zarubi village when they were ploughing tractor in his fields in an attempt to forcibly occupy property of senior citizen Zahoor Ahmed.