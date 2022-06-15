Two arrested over setting forest fire in Swat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Swat Police Wednesday arrested two persons over charges of setting forest fire in Marghuzar area of the district.

The action has been taken over complaint of DFO Swat and Forest Block Officer Marghuzar, said the Spokesman of Forest.

The arrested persons are identified as Amir Rasheed and Kameen Khan.

They have been book under section 149, 427 and 435 of of Forest Act.

Intelligence operation is also in progress against other culprits involved in Forest fire in Swat district, statement added.