Two arrested, seven bikes recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The police arrested a two-member gang for stealing motorcycles and recovered seven bikes from them here on Tuesday.

According to police, a team of Urban Area police station conducted raids and caught two bike-lifters-Atif and Adnan, besides recovering seven stolen motorcycles and other items.

Cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.