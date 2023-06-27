Two Arrested, Seven Bikes Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The police arrested a two-member gang for stealing motorcycles and recovered seven bikes from them here on Tuesday.
According to police, a team of Urban Area police station conducted raids and caught two bike-lifters-Atif and Adnan, besides recovering seven stolen motorcycles and other items.
Cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.