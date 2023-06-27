Open Menu

Two Arrested, Seven Bikes Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Two arrested, seven bikes recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The police arrested a two-member gang for stealing motorcycles and recovered seven bikes from them here on Tuesday.

According to police, a team of Urban Area police station conducted raids and caught two bike-lifters-Atif and Adnan, besides recovering seven stolen motorcycles and other items.

Cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for Oct 15 in Ahmedabad

39 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces o ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces opening registrations for 2023- ..

40 minutes ago
 Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Acade ..

Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Academy season

40 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Ca ..

UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Callao Port, meets Peruvian Mini ..

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement ..

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

55 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

2 hours ago
Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

2 hours ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

2 hours ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

3 hours ago
 Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

3 hours ago
 US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism eff ..

US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: State dept

3 hours ago
 ‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ ..

‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ AGP tells SC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan