Open Menu

Two Arrested, Six Cases Registered For Overpricing Essentials

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Two arrested, six cases registered for overpricing essentials

In a significant move to enforce official prices, the Price Control Magistrates have conducted inspections at 1,568 locations, leading to the arrest of two individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) In a significant move to enforce official prices, the price Control Magistrates have conducted inspections at 1,568 locations, leading to the arrest of two individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told media on Tuesday that six cases have been registered and two shops have been sealed for violations of government-set prices.

Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 800,000 have been imposed for 138 instances of non-compliance.

The DC emphasized that Price Control Magistrates and Assistant Commissioners are actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices.

Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply, he added.

Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.

Meanwhile, the district administration is intensifying its dengue elimination efforts, having recently discovered larvae at nine locations. In the past 24 hours, nine notices were issued, bringing the total to 75,990 for the year, with 3,619 cases registered.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Dengue Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Sale Price Market Media All

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

4 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

4 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

4 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

5 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

5 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

5 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

5 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

5 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

5 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

5 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan