Two arrested, stolen goods seized in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) In a successful operation, Saddar Police arrested two members of a robbery gang and recovered stolen goods, weapons, cash and fake currency.

The suspects, Zohaib alias Papu and Asfandyar were apprehended during a raid led by SP Saddar Fayaz Khan and his team.

Police seized 8 stolen mobile phones, 2 purses, Rs 100,000 in cash, Rs 16,000 in fake Currency, one Kalashnikov with 10 rounds, one car, and one motorcycle.

The suspects also revealed the Names of six accomplices during interrogation, and police are working to arrest them.

SP Saddar Fayaz Khan emphasized Mardan Police’s commitment to protecting citizens and urged the public to report suspicious activities promptly.