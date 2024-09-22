Two Arrested, Three Cases For Overpricing Essentials
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) In a significant move to enforce official prices, price control magistrates conducted inspections at 348 locations, leading to the arrest of two individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told the media on Sunday that three cases have been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 900,000 have been imposed for 108 instances of non-compliance.
The DC emphasized that Price Control Magistrates and Assistant Commissioners are actively ensuring adherence to official rates.
Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices.
Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply.
Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens can register their complaints about overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rare falcon recovered2 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrested 17,809 POs this year12 minutes ago
-
Two shops gutted, one injured22 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal wildlife trade geared up : Marriyum Aurangzeb22 minutes ago
-
4 dacoits arrested22 minutes ago
-
Olive oil extraction unit launched in South Waziristan51 minutes ago
-
Sargodha police performance report released52 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh1 hour ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shahzaib Rind on winning Karate Combat World Championship1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 delivers first medical aid to 58 persons on MDCat test day1 hour ago
-
Spacecademy Society offers interactive learning activities for students1 hour ago
-
MDCAT-2024 conducted amid peaceful environment in Dera1 hour ago