Two arrested under Telegraph Act

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The police on Tuesday took two persons into custody for allegedly making a false phone call to the Police Helpline, 'Pukaar 15'.

The police sources said that two persons identified as Idrees and Bilal had allegedly made false phone call, respectively to police of PS Dhor Kot and PS Noshahra Jadid.

The police have registered separate cases against the arrested accused under Telegraph Act.