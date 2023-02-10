Two arrested, weapons recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The District city police on Friday arrested two suspects after an exchange of fire, in the jurisdiction of Kalari police station.

According to the police spokesman, The accused arrested were reportedly involved in street crimes, robberies and extortion.

The arrested were identified as Rafiq and Hanif.The police have also seized two pistols from their possession.

Later, both the injured accused were shifted to the nearby hospital for medical treatment, said the spokesman.