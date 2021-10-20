Two arrested with 12kg Hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Foiling a narcotics trafficking attempt, Katcha Khoh police arrested two drug pushers in an operation here Wednesday with twelve (12) kilogram of Hashish.

Notorious drug pushers Ghulam Ali alias Ali Hussain s/o Mnawar Hussain and Ilyas Raza s/o Munawar Hussain, both residents of Chak 37/10R, were arrested during an operation at Jhalono Pul, Chak 28/10R and twelve kilogram of Hashish was recovered from them besides a 30 bore pistol.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said that police were continuing its operations against narcotics dealers to eliminate the menace.

He commended SHO Iqbal Shah, sub inspector Kashif Nawaz and team members for successful raid and announced appreciation certificates and cash awards for them.