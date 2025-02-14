Two Arrested With 2-kg Heroin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 07:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Sillanwali police on Friday arrested two drug-pushers including Shahid and Mazhar and recovered two kilograms of heroin from them.
The police teams raided various dens of drug-pushers and arrested the accused. Further investigation was under way.
