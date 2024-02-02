Two Arrested With 200 Kites
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Police arrested two youngsters and recovered more than 200 kites in the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station.
Police said here on Friday that the team during checking stopped a motorcycle and recovered more than 200 different sized kites from bike riders-- Abdul Mateen and Iftikhar.
A case was registered against them under the Kite Flying Act while further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals
UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials
Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mind games important for fostering physical, mental growth in youth: PM18 seconds ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city10 minutes ago
-
Finally countdown for general polls begins, political campaigns gaining momentum10 minutes ago
-
Bomb blast destroys election office in Quetta, injured 120 minutes ago
-
More than five million people to caste vote in DG Khan division20 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle theft, burglary gang busted, stolen goods recovered40 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four kite sellers with over 700 kites, string rolls40 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to ensure fair, peaceful elections on February 8: minister40 minutes ago
-
Couple killed, four injured in road accident on M250 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Multan university of Science & Technology1 hour ago
-
Hurriyat leader appreciates Pakistan’s unconditional support to Kashmir cause2 hours ago
-
Mind games important for fostering physical, mental growth in youth: PM2 hours ago