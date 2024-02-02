Open Menu

Two Arrested With 200 Kites

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Two arrested with 200 kites

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Police arrested two youngsters and recovered more than 200 kites in the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station.

Police said here on Friday that the team during checking stopped a motorcycle and recovered more than 200 different sized kites from bike riders-- Abdul Mateen and Iftikhar.

A case was registered against them under the Kite Flying Act while further investigation was underway.

