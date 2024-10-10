Two arrested with 23 cartons of fireworks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The police have arrested two accused along with 23 cartons of fireworks from Sammundri Road.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that Dolphin force during patrolling signaled two suspects and during checking recovered 23 cartons of fireworks including 13 cartons of crackers and 10 cartons of firework rockets.

The police arrested two accused Sarwar and Afzal and locked them behind bars in Batala Colony police station while further investigation was under progress, he added.