Two Arrested With 30,000 Kites

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Mansoorabad police claimed to have arrested two kite sellers and recovered 30,000 kites from their possession.

Police spokesman said that on a tip-off, a police team conducted raid and recovered 30,000 kites from the possession of kite sellers - Mohsin and Yasir.

The police arrested the accused and further investigation is under progress, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

