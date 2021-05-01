UrduPoint.com
Two Arrested With 400 Kites

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 09:02 PM

Mansoorabad police claimed to have arrested two shopkeepers and recovered more than 400 kites from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Mansoorabad police claimed to have arrested two shopkeepers and recovered more than 400 kites from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that the police, on a tip-off, conducted raid at Nishatabad Bridge and Jaranwala Road and nabbed two shopkeepers Nafees and Shahid red handed while dealing in kite-flying material.

The police also recovered more than 400 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession while further investigation is under progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

