Two arrested with 4.6kg Hashish

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Mianchannu city police Tuesday arrested two drug pushers and recovered 4.6 kilogram of Hashish from their possession.

Police during anti-crime campaign on the directives of DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem conducted raids and recovered 2400 gram Hashish from Ismail Oadh and 2200 gram from Shahzad Bashir and illegal weapons from the accused Shahzad Inayat and Wahab Qurban.

Separate FIRs have been registered against the four accused.