Open Menu

Two Arrested With 800 Kites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Two arrested with 800 kites

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two youths with kites during a special checking in the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station.

According to a police spokesperson, the SHO Kotwali along with a team recovered more than 800 kites from Asim Junaid and Haider Ali.

A case was registered against the accused under the Kite Flying Act.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal said that many precious human lives have been lost due to kite string and the action against the kite mafia is aimed at preventing the loss of precious human lives.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sialkot From

Recent Stories

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan d ..

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks r ..

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound

14 hours ago
 QMC plans to conduct building survey

QMC plans to conduct building survey

14 hours ago
 Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash ..

Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina

14 hours ago
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dha ..

Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani

15 hours ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

15 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods ac ..

Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO

15 hours ago
 Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir ..

Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara

15 hours ago
 Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL ..

Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow

15 hours ago
 Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan