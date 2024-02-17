Two arrested with 800 kites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two youths with kites during a special checking in the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station.

According to a police spokesperson, the SHO Kotwali along with a team recovered more than 800 kites from Asim Junaid and Haider Ali.

A case was registered against the accused under the Kite Flying Act.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal said that many precious human lives have been lost due to kite string and the action against the kite mafia is aimed at preventing the loss of precious human lives.