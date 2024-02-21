Two Arrested With 800 Kites And 33 String Rolls
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The District police claimed to have arrested two persons with kites and string rolls here in the jurisdiction of Naikapura police station on Wednesday.
According to police spokesperson, Station House Officer (SHO) Muradpur,Muhammad Razzaq along with police team recovered more than 800 different sized kites and 33 chemical string rolls from Muhammad Suleman and Sharafat during checking at Kashmir road.
A case was registered against the accused under the kite flying act and sent them behind the bars.
