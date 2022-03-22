UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested With Drugs

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 06:27 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Police arrested two drug-peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from them.

Police sources said on Tuesday that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers, a team of Satellite Town police station conducted raid, arrested Nadia Bibi and Fiyaz-ul-Haq and recovered 1.7-kg hashish from them.

Police have registered cases and started investigation.

