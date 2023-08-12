Open Menu

Two Arrested With Drugs, Pistol

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Two arrested with drugs, pistol

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police on Saturday arrested two accused and recovered narcotics and a gun from their possession here.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, a Factory Area police team under the supervision of Station House Officer Irfan-ul-Haq arrested Ali Rizwan and Abdul Jabbar.

Over 1.5 kg hashish and a 30-bore pistol were also seized. Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigations.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chosen as Interim Prim ..

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chosen as Interim Prime Minister

21 minutes ago
 FC Bayern sign Harry Kane

FC Bayern sign Harry Kane

42 minutes ago
 IHC summons Thoshakhana case record from trial cou ..

IHC summons Thoshakhana case record from trial court

1 hour ago
 ZHO launches two initiatives marking International ..

ZHO launches two initiatives marking International Youth Day

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activi ..

Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activities at Modesh World

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with p ..

Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with panel session on sustainable de ..

3 hours ago
vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Captu ..

Vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Capturing the Essence of Cultural D ..

3 hours ago
 FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

3 hours ago
 Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media ..

Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media speculation

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

4 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distr ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distribution in Amdjarass

4 hours ago
 Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Ama ..

Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan in upcoming Music ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan