Two arrested with drugs, pistol

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police on Saturday arrested two accused and recovered narcotics and a gun from their possession here.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, a Factory Area police team under the supervision of Station House Officer Irfan-ul-Haq arrested Ali Rizwan and Abdul Jabbar.

Over 1.5 kg hashish and a 30-bore pistol were also seized. Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigations.