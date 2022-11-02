Two arrested with drugs, weapon

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The teams of motorway and Laksian police caught a drug supplier and recovered over 12 kg hashish from his possession on Wednesday during checking of several trucks and long vehicles.

The checking was conducted in line with special directives of District Police officer (DPO), Muhammad Tariq Aziz.

In another raid Bhulerwan police caught a dacoit Riasat s/o Muhammad Buksh Gondal andrecovered one lakh cash and a pistol from his possession.

The outlaw was wanted by police in a murder case and several other criminal activities.