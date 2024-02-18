Two Arrested With Fireworks
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Sialkot police arrested two accused and recovered fireworks in a large quantity.
According to a police spokesperson, Larakki police recovered 900 boxes of firecrackers from Shabbir and 400 boxes of firecrackers from Muhammad Jameel at Allo Mahar.
