Two Arrested With Fireworks
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 08:41 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Police have launched a crackdown against the sale of fireworks to ensure public safety and arrested two traders from Factory Area along with a heavy quantity of fireworks.
A police spokesman said here on Monday that the accused, identified as Sharif and Aamir, had been dealing in fireworks for a long time and they were locked behind bars after registration of cases.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that use and sale of fireworks posed serious threats to public safety as it can lead to accidental fires, injuries and disturbances.
The police would continue strict action against elements involved in this illegal practice and endanger precious public lives, he added and urged citizens to report any illegal sale of fireworks to the police.
