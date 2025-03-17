Open Menu

Two Arrested With Fireworks

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 08:41 PM

Two arrested with fireworks

Police have launched a crackdown against the sale of fireworks to ensure public safety and arrested two traders from Factory Area along with a heavy quantity of fireworks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Police have launched a crackdown against the sale of fireworks to ensure public safety and arrested two traders from Factory Area along with a heavy quantity of fireworks.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that the accused, identified as Sharif and Aamir, had been dealing in fireworks for a long time and they were locked behind bars after registration of cases.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that use and sale of fireworks posed serious threats to public safety as it can lead to accidental fires, injuries and disturbances.

The police would continue strict action against elements involved in this illegal practice and endanger precious public lives, he added and urged citizens to report any illegal sale of fireworks to the police.

Recent Stories

King of Jordan urges maintaining Gaza ceasefire, s ..

King of Jordan urges maintaining Gaza ceasefire, supports reconstruction

56 seconds ago
 Air Arabia shareholders approve 25 percent dividen ..

Air Arabia shareholders approve 25 percent dividend distribution at Annual Gener ..

1 minute ago
 CM launches programs for special children

CM launches programs for special children

31 seconds ago
 PJA launches four training courses for judges

PJA launches four training courses for judges

33 seconds ago
 Model cart bazaars to be established at 14 new pla ..

Model cart bazaars to be established at 14 new places in Lahore

35 seconds ago
 TIKA strengthens Turkish-Pakistani ties with speci ..

TIKA strengthens Turkish-Pakistani ties with special Iftar for orphans

36 seconds ago
Drug paddler gets 9 year imprisonment

Drug paddler gets 9 year imprisonment

38 seconds ago
 UNICEF warns Gaza’s children face dire health cr ..

UNICEF warns Gaza’s children face dire health crisis amid Israeli blockade of ..

5 minutes ago
 Khushdil penalised for breach of ICC code

Khushdil penalised for breach of ICC code

5 minutes ago
 ATC declares Murad Saeed others as absconder in ju ..

ATC declares Murad Saeed others as absconder in judicial complex attack case

5 minutes ago
 Police launch massive crackdown against Malgazar B ..

Police launch massive crackdown against Malgazar Bhalkani Gang

5 minutes ago
 Attempt to kidnap CTD official foiled by public in ..

Attempt to kidnap CTD official foiled by public in Bannu

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan