Two arrested with five stolen bikes, two cars

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Sajid shaheed Police on Monday launched a massive crackdown and arrested two vehicle lifters besides recovering stolen vehicles.

Police spokesman Khurram Iqbal said that police raided and arrested two vehicle thieves including Tahir and Jabber besides recovering of 5 motorcycles and two cars from their possession.

Further investigation was under way.