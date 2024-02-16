Two Arrested With Heavy Quantity Of Fireworks Products
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 07:23 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Local police on Friday arrested two accused in different raids and recovered dangerous fireworks products in large quantity.
Police spokesman said hat Mumtazabad police arrested accused Arif and seized fireworks products besides a loader rickshaw that the accused used to transport the dangerous fire crackers to clients.
Lohari gate police also conducted a raid and arrested an accused Ejaz Ahmad Sultani and recovered firecrackers in huge quantity.
Separate cases have been registered and police are investigating.
